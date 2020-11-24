Advertisement

12 Stones Coffee opens in Bismarck

12 Stones Coffee
12 Stones Coffee(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 12 Stones Coffee is one of the newest places in Bismarck to grab yourself a cup of joe. The story behind the name is stronger than the coffee.

Co-owner Dina Maas says she knew she wanted to open a coffee house from the time she was in her 20s, but as the story goes, she says life got in the way.

Over the years, Maas got married. She and her husband Troy moved to the Bismarck-Mandan area for his job, which she says brought the pair to the perfect spot for a coffee shop.

Maas says the name comes from a passage in the Bible when God parted the waters for the Israelites to cross the Jordan River. God then told them to collect 12 stones to represent each of the tribes.

“For us, it’s the same thing. If we look back through the years, we can see God’s faithfulness bringing us to this point of this dream actually happening.” Maas said.

12 Stones serves a variety of different coffee drinks and pastries from Brick Oven Bakery.

Maas has big plans for the future of 12 Stones. She’s in the process of bringing in more food options for those looking to grab a quick lunch and says she hopes to eventually expand her business.

