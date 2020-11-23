Advertisement

White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, this summer.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13.

When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 11.6% daily rate; 10,684 tests, 1150 positive, 6 deaths
Washburn couple helps McLean County deputy with arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths
Sen. Cramer on Meet the Press
N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

Latest News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone at...
New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
White House Christmas tree arrived to D.C. from West Virginia
White House Christmas tree arrives in D.C. from West Virginia
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host