United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Jack Westlund

MINOT, N.D. – Jack Westlund said he’s not afraid to do the dirty work on the ice.

“I consider myself a power forward. I think I have offensive upside, but I like to get in the corners and use my speed and body. My game is kind of grindy, but I also can get points here and there,” said Westlund, Minot Minotauros captain.

His Tauros teammates chose him as captain in his second year with the club, and Ryan Petersen said the reasons why show up all the time.

“He gives you everything he’s got every night, and so I think he’s a great leader. In a practice, he’s always pushing the pace. He’s doing his best, keeping guys accountable. In a game, he leads by example. Every shift he plays like it’s his last,” said Petersen, defenseman.

First-year Minotauros Head Coach Shane Wagner says Jack has the tools to achieve his goal of playing Division I hockey, and he’s one of the faster players the team has had in years.

“Jack’s a guy that can play up and down the lineup. He’s going to bring it every night. There’s guys that can play on your first line that might struggle to play on your third line, and might not be able to bring it every night. He’s a guy that’s going to bring it every night. He’s going to fill those roles that a lot of Division I schools are going to want,” said Wagner.

Westlund said he’s happy to help his teammates any way he can, and his message isn’t lost on the Tauros.

“It’s awesome. It’s just nice to see that they see my hard work paying off. They think that’s something they can watch and take from. Hopefully it makes us a better team,” said Westlund.

“Everyone knows he wants to win. Everything he says we know it’s not B.S. He truly believes it. He wants everyone to play their best and the team to have success,” said Petersen.

Westlund played four years of high school hockey in Alexandria, Minnesota, before coming to the Magic City.

Coach Wagner said Westlund’s off-ice dedication and help in the Minot community go a long way with being noticed by potential D-I schools.

