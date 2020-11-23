Three arrested in Bismarck fentanyl seizure
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people were arrested and charged federally for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills out of a Bismarck home.
The Metro Area Task Force arrested 30-year-old Lonnie Linscomb, 37-year-old Lovie Mitchell and James Mitchell in October.
Investigators say they located nearly 4,000 pills at a Bismarck residence that were disguised to look like oxycodone, but contained fentanyl.
According to investigators the residence was home to the three suspects.
The pills have a street value of $148,000 to $300,000.
The three are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
