Three arrested in Bismarck fentanyl seizure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people were arrested and charged federally for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills out of a Bismarck home.

The Metro Area Task Force arrested 30-year-old Lonnie Linscomb, 37-year-old Lovie Mitchell and James Mitchell in October.

Investigators say they located nearly 4,000 pills at a Bismarck residence that were disguised to look like oxycodone, but contained fentanyl.

According to investigators the residence was home to the three suspects.

The pills have a street value of $148,000 to $300,000.

The three are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

