The Big One moves online

The Big One
The Big One(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Big One Art and Craft Fair is going virtual this year, after all five in person events were canceled due to the pandemic.

For those that thought they’d miss out on the chance to shop some of their favorite small businesses, there is still hope online.

“My local customers, or customers that come from afar to participate in shopping in a small town we also reach those people. So from the comfort of their couch they are still able to shop,” said Becky Zahn Walcker, Memories of Home owner.

Organizers with The Big One said they started researching new platforms the same day they cancelled the shows.

“Any little chance they can get for some virtual sales I’m sure they will greatly appreciate. We just want to do whatever we can to support those small businesses, and support the vendors we weren’t able to have at our in person shows,” said Lisa Frank, organizer.

The annual craft shows make up a big portion of the businesses’ bottom line, which means a lot for those that are just getting started.

“I’m a brand new business, I’m still in debt from launching everything, and in show business was one thing. I was hoping to really get out there and actually meet people,” said Crystal Chapman, Mortal Apothecary owner.

The show will run until Dec. 6 to give these businesses an extra boost.

Anyone that applied to be in the shows this year before cancellation are welcome to enter the virtual show.

The Virtual Big One webpage is available here.

