Semi rollover on I-95 near West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Traffic was brought down to one lane Sunday evening for about 5 hours following a semi rollover on I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, Abdulazziz Ali Gare of Minnesota was heading east near the exit for Main Avenue in West Fargo when his semi went off of the highway and rolled.



Ali Gare was wearing his seatbelt and had minor injuries and was was ticketed for “care required”.

