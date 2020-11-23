Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 11.0%* Monday. There are 314 currently hospitalized (-1 change) with 36 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 7,091 tests, 710 were positive. There were 6 new deaths (846 total). 9,854 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 10.0%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,091 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,084,813 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

710 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

73,397 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

11.00% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,854 - Total Active Cases

-390 Individuals from Yesterday

1,098 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (892 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

62,697 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

314 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (846 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County - 12

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 103

· Cass County - 194

· Cavalier County – 7

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County - 3

· Foster County – 6

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 66

· Griggs County – 11

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 2

· LaMoure County – 7

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 11

· McLean County - 3

· Morton County - 45

· Mountrail County – 5

· Nelson County – 6

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County - 8

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 20

· Ransom County - 5

· Renville County - 6

· Richland County - 13

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County – 5

· Stark County – 39

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County - 19

· Traill County - 8

· Walsh County - 15

· Ward County – 25

· Williams County – 30

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

