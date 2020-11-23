Minot’s Wheeler signs letter of intent with BSC volleyball

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High School outside hitter Morgan Wheeler signed a national letter of intent to join the Bismarck State College Mystics volleyball team.

The program’s signing press release stated “Morgan’s explosive athleticism as a hitter and quick play in the backrow will be a key part of the Mystics volleyball team.”

Wheeler made All-WDA the last two seasons and averaged 3.4 kills per set in 2020.

