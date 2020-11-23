Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.

The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.

The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.

Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 11.6% daily rate; 10,684 tests, 1150 positive, 6 deaths
Washburn couple helps McLean County deputy with arrest
Sen. Cramer on Meet the Press
N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’
9-Man All-State Team
9-Man All-State Team

Latest News

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Suspect arrested, at least 2 dead in stabbing at San Jose, Calif., church
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions travel for thanksgiving despite COVID surge
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption