Man pleads not guilty to accused backyard rape
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old St. Anthony man pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual assault and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Tomas Bender is accused of providing three minors with alcohol in June, and raping one of them in the backyard.
Morton County deputies say the 16-year-old victim had said she was taken advantage of and Bender had apologized to her the next day.
A three day jury trial has been scheduled for March.
