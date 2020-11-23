Man pleads not guilty to accused backyard rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old St. Anthony man pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual assault and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tomas Bender is accused of providing three minors with alcohol in June, and raping one of them in the backyard.

Morton County deputies say the 16-year-old victim had said she was taken advantage of and Bender had apologized to her the next day.

A three day jury trial has been scheduled for March.

