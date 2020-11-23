Law enforcement agencies may not enforce the governor’s executive order

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some law enforcement agencies have spoken out against Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., executive order, issued on Nov. 13 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following a drastic increase in active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the state.

Burgum’s executive orders regarding masks and capacity limits is proving to be controversial.

Even more controversial are the infractions for noncompliance. Many law enforcement agencies around the state are emphasizing education instead of enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are side-stepping Gov. Burgum’s executive order.

“But to the degree that someone in law enforcement can say I’m going to enforce the stuff I like and not enforce the stuff I don’t like, I think that should give everybody pause,” said Burgum.

Burgum continued saying some law enforcement were on a dangerous path that doesn’t acknowledge the rule of law.

But some sheriff’s offices are sticking to their original plans.

A representative from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll continue to “reserve penalties for the most egregious cases” and instead “work to educate businesses and individuals if called to address incidents regarding wearing of masks or lack thereof.”

They said, as of Monday morning, they still haven’t received any calls to assist with mask mandate issues or issued any infractions, which is what the governor said he’s hoping for.

“If everybody acts individually responsible, there won’t be a single ticket given in the whole state. We don’t even have to go there,” said Burgum.

But individual responsibility hasn’t worked in the past.

Many local leaders have said they’d rather have statewide mandates with penalties attached than piecemeal local mandates with no enforcement power.

The statewide mandate is slated to continue until Dec. 14, but could be extended by the governor.

