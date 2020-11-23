Jimmy V’s to open in old Starving Rooster location

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two years of planning, John Lengowski, Derek Thomas and Steven Nardello are getting ready to open their new bar and restaurant in Bismarck.

Jimmy V’s will be a 21-and-up venue, located in the old Starving Rooster location downtown.

Nardello says they plan to create a unique spot that combines old school and modern atmospheres, food and drinks.

“We want to make it a fun, safe environment for people to come hangout, enjoy themselves, party up until bar-close. We want everyone to come in feeling like it’s like kind of home, like their home bar,” Nardello said.

Nardello says they’re currently renovating the space.

He says they plan to open sometime in late December or early January.

