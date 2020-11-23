Industry experts and economists say oil prices won’t drastically impact state economy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s economy relies heavily on commodities and the price of oil. However, experts say our state’s prosperity doesn’t hinge on small swings in the price.

Economists have released findings from a study that shows day-to-day fluctuations in the oil industry won’t have a strong influence on the state’s economy. They say regardless of whether the oil sector does very well or poorly, the overall impact will be minimal.

Oil industry leaders say they agree. Oil accounts for more than 50% of the state’s tax revenues and experts say it indirectly affects many businesses across North Dakota.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s manufacturing, housing, enrollments, population growth-- the growth in the Bakken has driven North Dakota’s economy for more than the last decade. And, it’s led to a surge in our population, which is obviously good for our state,” said President of the Petroleum Council Ron Ness.

You might think that our economy hinges on the price of oil. However, because petroleum extraction has become so tied to North Dakota’s economy, money experts say it provides a sense of stability that can weather moderate swings in price.

“Because North Dakota is so commodity driven, the price of oil is one of the things that drives our economy. For the most part, the overall effect isn’t very big. The overall projections aren’t highly sensitive to changes in the oil price,” Economist Dr. Jeremy Jackson.

While smaller price changes won’t impact the overall economy very much, oil production does play a critical role.

“A weak oil sector is going to hurt businesses across the entire state of North Dakota. And, I think that’s evident in terms of jobs, careers, attraction of young people. A strong and growing oil industry is good for our state,” Ness said.

However, both Ness and Jackson agree that it would take a massive price swing up or down for there to be evident economic impacts.

The price of oil is hovering at around $40. Jackson says this price is likely to remain stable in the near future.

Both Ness and Jackson say that even if it does change, the price shift and economic impacts that follow would probably be minimal.

