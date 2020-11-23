Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry looking for volunteers for Tuesday

MINOT, N.D. – The Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help give back to those in need Tuesday.

Locations will be set up at the Saddle Rock Saloon in Parshall from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and the Northern Lights Community Building in New Town from 4:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leadership with the nonprofit said they have seen a decline in volunteers this season due to COVID-19.

The site operates as a drive-up trunk to trunk operation to limit interactions between volunteers and those picking up food.

Still, they ask that anyone coming into help only do so if they are in good health.

“If individuals are feeling well, If they are healthy and don’t have a close contact situation to COVID, any pending test results, and you can volunteer, we are asking people to do that,” said Great Plains Communications Manager Jared Slinde.

If you can help out call 701-232-6219 or go here.

