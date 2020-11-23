Advertisement

Century Football rewind

Century Football
Century Football(KFYR-TV)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a normal year, teams, schools and communities who’s high school just won a state championship would be organizing and holding a pep-rally or a celebration for their recent title.  

We all know with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been anything but normal so we felt it appropriate to check in with our new champions after their recent success and we start with the Century Football team.

The Century Patriots shut out the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs in the AAA State championship. It was the second consecutive championship for the Patriots.

Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach, said, “Well first of all I think it’s a proud moment for our team and our staff and for our school anytime you can go back to back like that things have to bounce your way a little bit and they certainly have.”

Andrew Leingang, Century senior, said: “You know going back to back is always our goal. We just put so much time in this summer and in the weight room preparing, all of those two a days and to finally finish that goal it’s an unbelievable feeling.”      

The Patriots held a three possession lead going into halftime. Wingenbach says that lead made the Mustangs rely on their passing game.

Wingenbach said, “I think we took advantage of their mistakes and then we didn’t turn the ball over ourselves and field position was critical especially that first half and you know going into the halftime locker room ahead 24-0 we felt pretty good as a staff because we knew that they would have to come out and throw the ball and do things that they are not really conducive to do. They are a rushing team and they are built on running the ball and playing good defense. It was just a matter of us coming out in the second half and putting the finishing touches on it.”

The Patriots defense shutout a team averaging 34 points a game and Cade Garcia gained 142 yards on the ground behind the standout Century offensive Line. They head into the off-season with a 22 game winning streak.

