Bismarck woman accused of threatening man with knife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning for threatening to kill a man with a knife.

Bismarck police arrested Devona Sparks for terrorizing. Police say she threatened a 25-year-old man.

Sparks pleaded guilty in court Monday to separate charges of simple assault of a police officer, domestic violence and criminal mischief. Police say she was fighting with a man in October when she threw an object breaking a window. While being arrested, Sparks kicked an officer.

A Burleigh County judge set bond at $3,000 for the terrorizing charge.

