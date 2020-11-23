Advertisement

Bismarck woman accused of threatening man with knife

Devona Sparks
Devona Sparks(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning for threatening to kill a man with a knife.

Bismarck police arrested Devona Sparks for terrorizing. Police say she threatened a 25-year-old man.

Sparks pleaded guilty in court Monday to separate charges of simple assault of a police officer, domestic violence and criminal mischief. Police say she was fighting with a man in October when she threw an object breaking a window. While being arrested, Sparks kicked an officer.

A Burleigh County judge set bond at $3,000 for the terrorizing charge.

