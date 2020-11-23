9-Man All-State Team
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here is the All-State Teams for North Dakota High School 9-man football.
N.D. 9-man All-state
First team offense
Quarterbacks -- sr. Brannin Cleem, Cavalier, sr. Lucas Schumacher, Linton-H-M-B, sr. Sawyer Satrom, Mayville-P-C-G
Running backs -- sr. Trey Jacob, Linton-H-M-B, sr. Brett Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, sr. Xavier Mitchell, North Prairie, sr. Payton Cauthon, Kidder County
Tight end -- soph. Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Offensive line -- sr. Daniel Hinkle, Cavalier, sr. Caleb Nelson, Divide County
First team defense
Defensive line -- sr. Blake VanHorn, Beach, jr. Christopher Jenner, Surrey, sr. Andre LeTexier, Cavalier, sr. Jon Bogert, Grant County-Flasher
Linebackers -- sr. Noah Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake, jr. Jaxen Johnson, North Border, sr. Preston Bohnenstingl, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, sr. Hunter Gronneberg, Griggs County-Midkota
Defensive backs -- sr. Cy Luna, Towner-Granville-Upham, sr. Jaden Lee, North Border, sr. Jonah Harter, Kidder County
Second team
No positions designated
Tri-State -- sr. Derick Carl, sr. Brandon Gruenwald
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood -- jr. Tate Jerdee
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion -- soph. Garrett Hebl
May-Port-C-G -- sr. Logan Krueger
Cavalier -- soph. Jacob Steele, soph. Landon Carter
St. John -- sr. Ethan McGillis, sr. Michael Dunn
New Rockford-Sheyenne -- sr. Hunter Johnson
Ray-Powers Lake -- sr. Noah Frederickson
Divide County -- soph. Wyatt Caraballo
Surrey -- jr. Randall Polum
Towner-Granville-Upham -- sr. Cody Frounfelter
Beach -- sr. Tyson Mattern
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter -- jr. Tucker Schneider
Grant County-Flasher -- jr. Jace Friesz
Mott-Regent -- sr. Sam Huether
Linton-H-M-B -- sr. Nathan Schatz, jr. Dean Vetter
Kidder County -- sr. Blake Pfaff, sr. Tristan Patzner
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year
Lucas Schumacher, Linton-H-M-B
Coach of the Year
Sandy Laxdal, Cavalier
