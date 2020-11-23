Advertisement

9-Man All-State Team

9-Man All-State Team(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here is the All-State Teams for North Dakota High School 9-man football.

N.D. 9-man All-state

First team offense

Quarterbacks -- sr. Brannin Cleem, Cavalier, sr. Lucas Schumacher, Linton-H-M-B, sr. Sawyer Satrom, Mayville-P-C-G

Running backs -- sr. Trey Jacob, Linton-H-M-B, sr. Brett Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, sr. Xavier Mitchell, North Prairie, sr. Payton Cauthon, Kidder County

Tight end -- soph. Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Offensive line -- sr. Daniel Hinkle, Cavalier, sr. Caleb Nelson, Divide County

First team defense

Defensive line -- sr. Blake VanHorn, Beach, jr. Christopher Jenner, Surrey, sr. Andre LeTexier, Cavalier, sr. Jon Bogert, Grant County-Flasher

Linebackers -- sr. Noah Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake, jr. Jaxen Johnson, North Border, sr. Preston Bohnenstingl, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, sr. Hunter Gronneberg, Griggs County-Midkota

Defensive backs -- sr. Cy Luna, Towner-Granville-Upham, sr. Jaden Lee, North Border, sr. Jonah Harter, Kidder County

Second team

No positions designated

Tri-State -- sr. Derick Carl, sr. Brandon Gruenwald

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood -- jr. Tate Jerdee

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion -- soph. Garrett Hebl

May-Port-C-G -- sr. Logan Krueger

Cavalier -- soph. Jacob Steele, soph. Landon Carter

St. John -- sr. Ethan McGillis, sr. Michael Dunn

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- sr. Hunter Johnson

Ray-Powers Lake -- sr. Noah Frederickson

Divide County -- soph. Wyatt Caraballo

Surrey -- jr. Randall Polum

Towner-Granville-Upham -- sr. Cody Frounfelter

Beach -- sr. Tyson Mattern

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter -- jr. Tucker Schneider

Grant County-Flasher -- jr. Jace Friesz

Mott-Regent -- sr. Sam Huether

Linton-H-M-B -- sr. Nathan Schatz, jr. Dean Vetter

Kidder County -- sr. Blake Pfaff, sr. Tristan Patzner

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year

Lucas Schumacher, Linton-H-M-B

Coach of the Year

Sandy Laxdal, Cavalier

