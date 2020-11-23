20% of Federal COVID dollars moved

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Emergency Commission approved another round of CARES Act reallocations. This time, $35 million.

While this is a small amount compared to the full CARES package, there’s now a trend of moving money before time runs out.

Of the $1.25 billion North Dakota was given in the Coronavirus Relief Fund, $221 million has already been moved, and it approved in a few weeks. That goes up to $256 million, which means 20% of the money North Dakota was given went unspent.

Over the summer months, the Executive Branch and the Legislature were tasked with allocating all the dollars from Washington.

The stipulations? Spend on stopping the coronavirus, and spend it before the end of the year.

So far, more $700 million has been spent, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

“Some agencies have identified that they don’t think they’ll be able to spend it all. So there are some reallocations, but we would expect that it would all be put to use and spent before the deadline,” OMB Director Joe Morrissette said.

That deadline is Dec. 30. According to the CARES Act, any dollar that isn’t spent before that deadline must be returned to D.C.

Of the $35 million being moved this round, $15 million is going to the Department of Health to help with staffing shortages.

But, even Burgum’s Cabinet doesn’t think it will solve the problems outright.

“It is a Band-Aid, but I think what we’re trying to do is show the state some understanding of the increase costs due to contract staffing from COVID,” said Chris Jones, Executive Director for the Department of Human Services.

Much of the unspent dollars getting moved came from the Bank of North Dakota, which was originally given $200 million.

They offered loans and other financial assistance, but demand was lower than expected, so lawmakers moved more than $70 million away in previous reallocations.

Much of the re-allocated money is going to be spent on the ever-expanding payroll for state agencies.

Similarly to the original allocations, these changes have to be approved by one of the largest committees in the state legislature. That meeting is on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.