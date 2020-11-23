$100,000 bond for Beulah man accused of raping 10-year-old
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A 30-year-old Beulah man was arrested Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Mercer County deputies say Steven Zarr raped the 10-year-old victim on multiple occasions over the last year.
Zarr is being held on a $100,000 bond. If convicted of the AA Felony Zarr could be sentenced to life without parole.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.