Advertisement

$100,000 bond for Beulah man accused of raping 10-year-old

Steven Zarr
Steven Zarr(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A 30-year-old  Beulah man was arrested Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Mercer County deputies say Steven Zarr raped the 10-year-old victim on multiple occasions over the last year.

Zarr is being held on a $100,000 bond. If convicted of the AA Felony Zarr could be sentenced to life without parole.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 11.6% daily rate; 10,684 tests, 1150 positive, 6 deaths
Washburn couple helps McLean County deputy with arrest
Sen. Cramer on Meet the Press
N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’
9-Man All-State Team
9-Man All-State Team

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 11.0% daily rate; 7,091 tests, 710 positive, 6 deaths
website
Semi rollover on I-95 near West Fargo
9-Man All-State Team
9-Man All-State Team
Downtown Mandan
‘Mandan Tomorrow’ committee launches new campiagn to attract new residents