Washburn couple helps McLean County deputy with arrest

(KOSA)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHBURN, N.D. -  A 24-year-old Bismarck man faces several charges after running from McLean county deputies Saturday.

At about 9 a.m., police were called to remove the man from a Washburn apartment.

The responding deputy met the man outside the building. The man dropped a syringe and then ran away. He entered two parked cars while the deputy called for backup. Unable to find keys for either car, he ran on foot.

The deputy caught up to him and tased him, but the suspect continued to fight with the officer.

A Washburn couple was passing by and saw the officer struggling with the suspect. The couple, both in their 60s, helped the deputy hold the suspect until backup arrived.

The suspect faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, preventing arrest, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and refusal to halt.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

