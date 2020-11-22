Turtle Mountains to host turkey giveaways

BELCOURT, N.D. – Leaders with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa are working to make sure every tribal member has a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving by hosting not one, but two turkey giveaways for people in the community.

The tribal chairman and council will be honoring the enrolled and honorary elders with the 12th annual Turtle Mountain Elders Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. It will be taking place next Mon., Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., in front of the Tribal Headquarters building. Elders from all districts age 62 or older are eligible to receive a turkey. This will be a drive up only event and everyone in the cars must wear a mask. Thanksgiving fun continues the next day, with the first ever Tribal Community Members Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

On Tues., Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. until the turkey runs out, families can come to the Sky Dancer Hotel and Casino to receive a turkey as well. This is also a drive-up only event, and masks are also required. This event will be first-come, first-serve, and one turkey will be given per head of household. Chairman Jamie Azure said the giveaways are a way to keep members on the reservation, instead of having to travel outside to prepare for Thanksgiving.

“If we can make it possible for people not to have to go out of their homes, going into a grocery store around the holidays, and we all know that grocery stores start getting a little bit more full. We’re trying to prevent the max spread of COVID-19. We’re also trying to protect the employees and business owners,” said Azure.

COVID-19 precautions will be in effect at both events. Azure said they are planning another turkey giveaway day for community members who can’t make either event. We’ll have more information when that becomes available.

