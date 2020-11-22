State on track for REAL ID deadline

MINOT, N.D. – The REAL ID program has seen some serious delays in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline was originally October of this year, which was pushed back to 2021. The Department of Transportation says about thirty-five percent of North Dakotans have updated to REAL ID so far.

“We anticipate that number to go up quite quickly over the next ten months, and I think we’re really confident that everyone that wants a real ID can get a REAL ID,” said Brad Schaffer, drivers license director.

Schaffer highlights that North Dakota doesn’t require people switch, though it will get more difficult to fly without one.

