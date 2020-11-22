Advertisement

North Dakota to roll out free rapid testing for K-12 school staff in pilot project to slow COVID-19 spread

BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test
BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test(Abbott Labs)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers, staff and school administrators in Fargo and West Fargo school districts will be the first to get rapid testing for COVID-19 this week. The districts are part of a pilot program with the North Dakota Department of Health to identify asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The BinaxNOW rapid test can diagnose an infection within 15 minutes. Testing will continue weekly until December 31. Students will be not tested.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allocated 220,000 BinaxNOW tests to North Dakota by the end of the year.

