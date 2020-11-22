N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, says the race for the presidency is not over.

Cramer appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. He said he would not recognize Joe Biden as President-elect. The Republican senator said President Donald Trump should be allowed to carry out all his legal options in court and says doing so does not undermine democracy.

“I don’t know why we’re so easily offended by a president that’s carrying out all of his legal options in court, not enhancing or encouraging any riots or burnings of buildings or beating up of Democrats coming out of Democratic meetings or events. It’s just a simple, legal process and really there have not been a lot of evidentiary hearings that have involved the Trump case. There have been other hearings. And I noticed that you used a number that was rather large of cases that have been thrown out or dismissed, but when it comes down to actually looking at evidence, there have not been many, if any, and maybe the Pennsylvania one was the first one. So, I think everyone ought to calm down a little bit. I don’t see this as an attack on our democracy,” said Cramer.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., also appeared on the program, and said it is clear that Trump lost. Richmond said Cramer’s approach undermines confidence in American government and could cause real damage in terms of complicating the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

