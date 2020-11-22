Advertisement

Milwaukee cancels MKE Classic, NDSU loses season opening games

North Dakota State Men’s Baksetball was scheduled to play twice in tournament
North Dakota State University Bison logo(Associated Press)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of Milwaukee has paused all Men’s Basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The pause has forced the cancellation of the MKE Classic. North Dakota State was scheduled to compete in the season-opening tournament.

NDSU was set to open the 2020-21 season against host Milwaukee on November 27th and then play Southern Miss the following day.

In a release, Milwaukee Athletics claims the positive test was within the Tier 1 group, “The program was notified of positive results as a routine part of the program’s regular surveillance testing, which is done three times per week for Tier 1 personnel in accordance with NCAA protocols. Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.”

North Dakota State is now set to open the season on November 29th in Minneapolis against Loyola-Marymount.

