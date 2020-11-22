‘Mandan Tomorrow’ committee launches new campiagn to attract new residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Tomorrow committee has a new campaign to attract new residents to the city. Every week through the end of the year, they’re releasing new videos on social media.

The videos highlight the experiences of new Mandan residents.

The goal is to attract more workers and business owners, as well as showcase the public school system and downtown shopping. For more information go to CityOfMandan.com/Welcome.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.