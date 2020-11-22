Advertisement

‘Mandan Tomorrow’ committee launches new campiagn to attract new residents

Downtown Mandan
Downtown Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Tomorrow committee has a new campaign to attract new residents to the city. Every week through the end of the year, they’re releasing new videos on social media.

The videos highlight the experiences of new Mandan residents.

The goal is to attract more workers and business owners, as well as showcase the public school system and downtown shopping. For more information go to CityOfMandan.com/Welcome.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 13.0% daily rate; 12,927 tests, 1526 positive, 16 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 11.6% daily rate; 10,684 tests, 1150 positive, 6 deaths
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum responds to quick policy change
Letter to Governor Burgum
Letter to Governor outlines requests prior to mandate from Sheriff’s & Police Chief

Latest News

BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test
North Dakota to roll out free rapid testing for K-12 school staff in pilot project to slow COVID-19 spread
Thanksgiving meal
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health reminds people about the risks of large holiday gatherings
Dickinson State University is hosting a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner
REAL ID deadline
State on track for REAL ID deadline