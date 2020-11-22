Advertisement

Linton/HMB Wins Class B State Volleyball Tournament

Linton/HMB Wins Class B State Volleyball Tournament
Linton/HMB Wins Class B State Volleyball Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Linton/HMB has claimed the 2020 Class B State Volleyball Championship after defeating the defending champs L-E-M 3 sets to none. This is the Lions first State Title in Volleyball.

In other Class B action from the Fargo Dome in the third-place game as Thompson beats Northern Cass in a back-and-forth matchup 3 sets to 2.  In the fifth-place game it was the Titans of Dickinson Trinity picking up the 3-set sweep over Flasher. In the seventh-place game Kenmare beats Our Redeemer’s 3 sets to 1.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 13.0% daily rate; 12,927 tests, 1526 positive, 16 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 15.0% daily rate; 10,185 tests, 1408 positive, 23 deaths
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum responds to quick policy change

Latest News

Century Wins Class A State Volleyball Championship
Century Wins Class A State Volleyball Championship
Evening weather 11-21-2020
Evening weather 11-21-2020
The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
Ice safety tips from North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish tips on ice safety