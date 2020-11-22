Linton/HMB Wins Class B State Volleyball Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Linton/HMB has claimed the 2020 Class B State Volleyball Championship after defeating the defending champs L-E-M 3 sets to none. This is the Lions first State Title in Volleyball.

In other Class B action from the Fargo Dome in the third-place game as Thompson beats Northern Cass in a back-and-forth matchup 3 sets to 2. In the fifth-place game it was the Titans of Dickinson Trinity picking up the 3-set sweep over Flasher. In the seventh-place game Kenmare beats Our Redeemer’s 3 sets to 1.

