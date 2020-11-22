Advertisement

Dickinson State University is hosting a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2020
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University is hosting a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner, and plans to provide more than 900 free meals. Typically, the campus hosts a gathering to feed around 700 people, while workers deliver another 200 meals to members of the Dickinson community, but because of COVID restrictions, that all had to change.

The meals can be picked up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at one of six socially-distanced serving stations, five of which will be located on the DSU campus, and one at Blue 42 in Dickinson. In order to keep an accurate count, those who wish to receive a free meal must pre-register online by November 23.

Link: for web….https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=kaA37Ka55UeY0JA9SkGSA3jpJWhEhypJjiv_y8n9TklUMlBJVzQzNzdLV0ZCS1dVS0E5NFBaWkU0MC4u

