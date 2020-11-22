Century Wins Class A State Volleyball Championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century has claimed the 2020 Class A State Volleyball Championship after defeating West Fargo 3 sets to 1. This is the Patriots 8th State Volleyball title and their 5th title in the past 6 seasons.

In other Class A action from the Fargo Dome. In the 3rd place game, the champs for a season ago Fargo Davies beat Jamestown 3 sets to none. In the 5th place game in a WDA battle the Legacy Sabers beat Mandan 3 sets to 2.

In that match up Mandan Libero Piper Harris recorded a Class A tournament game record 49 digs and recorded a Class A tournament record 119 digs throughout the 3-game tournament. In the 7th place game, it was West Fargo Sheyenne winning 3 sets to none over Valley City.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.