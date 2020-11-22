Advertisement

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health reminds people about the risks of large holiday gatherings

Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving meal(WTOK)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As you make your plans for Thanksgiving, the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Department is reminding North Dakotans that large gatherings increase your chances of getting the coronavirus.

According to a Georgia Tech COVID-19 Event Risk Planning Tool, gatherings in Burleigh County of 10 people have an 61% chance that at least 1 positive person is at the event. However, event sizes of 15 increases that risk to 76%. Gatherings of 25 people in Burleigh County bring the risk to 91% and 41 other counties have at least a 75% risk.

Link: COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool

