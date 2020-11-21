Surprise! TGU students help with teacher proposal

GRANVILLE, N.D. – Students and staff at TGU Granville School helped with a surprise wedding proposal for one of their teacher’s Friday, and it was all caught on Facebook live.

Andria Hart, a music teacher at TGU, entered the building to find students lined up along the hallway, with music playing.

As she rounds the corner, there’s Richard Juarez, a football coach at TGU and McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Sure enough, Richard gets down on one knee and pops the question, to the cheers of the students.

And, in case you were wondering, Andria said yes!

Video courtesy: Tonya Hunskor.

