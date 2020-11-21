State Volleyball Tournament: Day Two

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-A State Volleyball Championship match will feature Century against West Fargo. They are the two region champions and the title will take place on Saturday at 7:00ct at the Fargodome.

The Patriots have made it to the for the tenth consecutive season! Century beat Fargo Davies 3-0 in the semi-finals on Friday. The Eagles were the team that beat the Patriots for the championship in 2019.

West Fargo bested Jamestown in the other semi-final 3-0. In the consolation bracket, Mandan beat Valley City 3-1 and Legacy defeated W.F. Sheyenne 3-0. The Braves and Sabers will play for fifth place on Saturday.

The Class-B State Volleyball Championship match will be Linton-HMB against Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich. The Lions are undefeated and the number one seed. The Cardinals entered the tournament as the number three seed.

Linton-HMB beat Northern Cass 3-0 in the semi-finals. Langdon-E-M advanced with a 3-0 win over Thompson. The title match will be at 7:00ct at the Fargodome.

In the consolation bracket, Flasher needed five sets to beat Kenmare and Dickinson Trinity took care on Our Redeemer’s 3-0. The Bulldogs and Titans will play for fifth place on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.