Saturday: 13.0% daily rate; 12,927 tests, 1526 positive, 16 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 13.0%* Saturday. There are 296 currently hospitalized (+7 change) with 34 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 12,927 tests, 1526 were positive. There were 16 new deaths (834 total). 10,066 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

12,927 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,067,090 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,526 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

71,540 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.99% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,066 - Total Active Cases

+151 Individuals from Yesterday

1,357 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,146 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

60,640 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

296 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

16 – New Deaths*** (834 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 60s from Nelson County.

Woman in her 70s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.

Man in his 90s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 90s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County.

Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 6

· Barnes County - 29

· Benson County – 17

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County – 11

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 3

· Burleigh County - 233

· Cass County - 401

· Cavalier County – 26

· Dickey County – 3

· Divide County - 2

· Dunn County – 6

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 6

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 131

· Grant County - 8

· Griggs County – 5

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 10

· LaMoure County – 12

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County - 3

· McKenzie County - 3

· McLean County - 19

· Mercer County - 17

· Morton County - 58

· Mountrail County – 13

· Nelson County – 3

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County - 32

· Pierce County - 28

· Ramsey County – 12

· Ransom County - 11

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County - 21

· Rolette County – 15

· Sargent County – 9

· Sioux County – 21

· Stark County – 49

· Steele County - 3

· Stutsman County - 24

· Towner County - 10

· Traill County - 11

· Walsh County - 18

· Ward County – 151

· Wells County - 5

· Williams County – 60

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 11.8%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

