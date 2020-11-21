Realtors explain interesting housing trends cropping up from the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Consumer needs are evolving alongside the pandemic. From retail shopping online to stocking up on sanitizers; and now, even realtors are seeing shifts in housing market trends.

One new trend is couples investing in larger homes.

“I think people are realizing, when we were in the work-from-home, which many still are, that they do need to have a little bit more space, spread out, get some office space they may not have had. So, they’re needing to look for something with a little bit more space,” said North Dakota Association of Realtors CEO Jill Beck. Beck says at this point in the pandemic, interest rates are low, and houses are moving quickly.

One Bismarck woman is developing a long term solution for short term workers.

Travel nurses are a much needed, growing group who have brought a new demand for rentals. Joy Nelson has flipped many homes in her career as a realtor, but none quite like this.

Her newest project will serve a specific purpose for the incoming frontline health care workers.

“For a travel nurse coming into the area, it’s nice for them. They can come in. They can relax. And, a lot of them stay for three, four months. So, it’s something that they would be here for quite a while. But, hopefully it makes somebody’s life a little bit easier, feel like they’re a little bit more at home,” said Realtor Joy Nelson.

Nelson says after talking with hospital staff, she saw that temporary health workers needed a homey place to stay.

“They’re not going back to a hotel. They have the modern conveniences of a home. You have your own kitchen. You have your own laundry on site. You’re not parking on a street. There’s a security system in here as well, so that way they can feel comfortable. They can feel like they can come home, and they can relax,” Nelson said.

The “House of Joy” has three levels, is fully furnished and will be ready for travel nurses to rent by December. Jill Beck says this is a good market for both buyers and sellers.

If you’d like to get in touch with Joy Nelson about her rental for travel nurses you can call or text her at 701-202-8795.

