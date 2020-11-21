Minot’s new City Manager eager to take on the job

MINOT, N.D. – The search is over for a new City Manager for the City of Minot. After former city manager Tom Barry was fired last April, the city began the search for someone to replace him.

Now, that replacement has the seal of approval from the Minot City Council and the community.

After months of interviews, narrowing down candidates and a very public interview process, the City of Minot now has a new and approved City Manager.

Harold Stewart II accepted the position and had his contract approved by the Minot city council Friday afternoon. A unanimous vote Friday by the council made the deal official.

Stewart said he’s ready to bring his experience to Minot. “I’m very excited to get there, I know I have a lot of work ahead of me, but I knew that when I applied and I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” said Stewart. Stewart has signed on for a three year term. He will start with a base salary of $165,000, which has the potential to increase to $170,000 pending a favorable evaluation six months into his term.

Stewart will be subject to an annual performance review and if he is terminated the contract states that he will receive 6 months’ salary at the current rate of pay. In a statement released by the City, Mayor Shaun Sipma commended the hiring of Stewart.

“We’re pleased to have Harold join us as our community continues to move forward. The next few years are critical to Minot’s success, and the City Manager will play a key role in our development. We look forward to Harold joining our team,” said Sipma.

Stewart says his experience will help him work to improve the city.

“There’s a lot of similarities, with the challenges that they’re dealing with it’s about economic stability. It’s revitalizing downtown, I’ve dealt with that with every community I’ve worked with. How do we bring businesses downtown, how do we adapt?” said Stewart.

Finally ending a seven-month search.

Stewart will be relieving city Financial Director David Lakefield who has been acting as interim city manager. Stewart’s official start date is Dec. 28.

