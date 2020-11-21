Advertisement

Minot State University works to curb COVID-19 spikes

MSU masks required sign
MSU masks required sign(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – As COVID-19 cases in Ward County remain high, officials with Minot State University are saying that they have been able to mitigate the spread on campus and keep their numbers relatively low.

As of Nov. 20, the campus has 32 active cases, including five on-campus students, 24 off-campus students, and three faculty and staff.

They have almost 500 recovered cases. While Gov. Doug Burgum’s put in place new mandates to curb the spread, MSU said that they had already implemented many of these mandates at the beginning of the semester.

“We have had masking and distancing in place since day one here at Minot State. So, we have taken all the precautions and I think that has really assisted us in managing our numbers, “said Kevin Harmon, Vice President of Student Affairs at MSU.

Harmon said that they have seen a spike in cases after holidays like Halloween and Labor Day. With the distance learning options given to students for Thanksgiving break this year, Harson said he hopes to prevent an additional spike.

You can follow the university’s COVID-19 numbers on its dashboard.

