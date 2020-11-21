Letter to Governor outlines requests prior to mandate from Sheriff’s & Police Chief

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prior to Governor Doug Burgum and State Health Officer Dirk Wilke issuing the mask and business mandate, the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association in coordination with the Chiefs of Police Association sent them a letter outlining concerns if the governor wanted to enforce the mandate.

The letter requested the mandate be penalized by an infraction verses a Class B misdemeanors.

The associations say the court is already experiencing a backlog in cases and the penalties would increase the level of exposure to officers if they would have to make arrests.

They say jail capacity is already under stress due to the pandemic and it would increase its occupancy with mask violators.

“We didn’t want to put people in jail over a mask mandate. Basically what we want is voluntary compliance,” said Kelly Leben, Burleigh County Sheriff.

The order does not outline how much the infraction would cost if a person is cited.

It would be up to their municipality and county.

