Advertisement

Letter to Governor outlines requests prior to mandate from Sheriff’s & Police Chief

Letter to Governor Burgum
Letter to Governor Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prior to Governor Doug Burgum and State Health Officer Dirk Wilke issuing the mask and business mandate, the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association in coordination with the Chiefs of Police Association sent them a letter outlining concerns if the governor wanted to enforce the mandate.

The letter requested the mandate be penalized by an infraction verses a Class B misdemeanors.

The associations say the court is already experiencing a backlog in cases and the penalties would increase the level of exposure to officers if they would have to make arrests.

They say jail capacity is already under stress due to the pandemic and it would increase its occupancy with mask violators.

“We didn’t want to put people in jail over a mask mandate. Basically what we want is voluntary compliance,” said Kelly Leben, Burleigh County Sheriff.

The order does not outline how much the infraction would cost if a person is cited.

It would be up to their municipality and county.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 15.0% daily rate; 10,185 tests, 1408 positive, 23 deaths
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
Fatal rollover kills 26-year-old man from Taylor, ND
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 13.0% daily rate; 12,927 tests, 1526 positive, 16 deaths
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum responds to quick policy change

Latest News

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
CENTCOM: B-52s from Minot Air Force Base sent to Middle East Saturday
Ice safety tips from North Dakota Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish tips on ice safety
MSU masks required sign
Minot State University works to curb COVID-19 spikes
Cows in a field
Deadline approaching for second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to livestock producers