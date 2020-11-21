Advertisement

Inactive wells increased by 1,000 in September

Oil well inactivity spike
Oil well inactivity spike(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Department of Mineral Resources leaders said the number of inactive wells from August to September increased by more than a thousand, from 2,719 to 3,749.

“The weakness in oil prices, we saw WTI get almost to $45 and then drop below $40, a lot of wells were allowed to go idle,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director, Lynn Helms.

Lynn Helms said without reversing the inactivity, those about 1,000 wells could become abandoned wells a year from now.

