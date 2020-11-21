Advertisement

Deadline approaching for second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to livestock producers

Cows in a field
Cows in a field(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Time is running out for ranchers to sign up for the second round of agriculture assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Senator John Hoeven said North Dakota livestock producers have received nearly $213 million in aid. Under the second round of payments, ranchers will receive $55 per head for the highest number of cattle they had between April 16 and August 31.

The deadline to sign up is December 11, 2020. For more information, go to farmers.gov.

