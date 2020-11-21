Dan’s Garden: Christmas decorations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We haven’t had the turkey yet, but with weather like this, you can’t waste any time decorating for Christmas outside. Dan Cashman has some helpful hints.

Christmas is coming and of course you know this is the one time of the year you can really decorate your house inside and out.

Just like they did a couple thousand years ago in the early Pagan days and they’d bring trees into their house and put trinkets and beads and popcorn on them and decorate them and now we have beautiful Balsam Fir and Frasier Fir and Scotch Pine Christmas trees.

You can also put garland in roping on your lights outside or over your front door to show that life is coming back in the spring. Another great Christmas decoration is the Balsam Fir wreaths, you know they’re round and that implies eternity because they’re never ending and I always say it isn’t really Christmas without a wreath and they smell so good, they’re fragrant and they last and last.

And of course, spruce tops are great too you can put them on your front deck or patio. You’re bringing nature close to you and it shows hope in the future and it’s just a great way to decorate. And we’ll have more tips on other things you can do in the house and until then, good gardening.

