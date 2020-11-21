A look at the last two weeks of COVID-19 in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – The daily COVID-19 numbers can be a little difficult to put into perspective, so we take a look at a two week snapshot in Ward County to compare numbers.

Ward County had 38% of positive tests come back between Nov. 6 and 20. In that time the county also had 42% of its COVID-related deaths.

The state graph shows it is possibly on the tail end of the worst spike, though health professionals highlight the continued importance of safety measures.

“Worn appropriately we know that masks can reduce the spread. Dependent on the type of mask you are wearing we know that it can prevent 20%, 50%, 75%,” said Lisa Clute, First District Health Unit executive officer.

Ward’s active cases dropped slightly to 1,178 as of Nov. 19.

