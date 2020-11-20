Wilton Public Schools calls for community assistance during staff shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wilton Public School Superintendent is asking the community for help as they are experiencing a staff shortage.

School Superintendent Andrew Jordan said at one point approximately 25% of their staff was absent, which almost forced them to close a school.

“We’re looking for the help and that could be anywhere from help in the kitchen, to help with custodial work, to being an aid in a classroom. We’ll take any help that we can get and we can really put people wherever they really wanted to work,” said Jordan.

Those looking to help can call the school at (701) 734-6331 and ask for Superintendent Andrew Jordan.

