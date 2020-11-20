WHS Drama Club puts on fall musical virtually

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston High School Drama Club’s musical production of “High School Musical 2” kicks off this week, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual show must go on.

At the start of the school year, it wasn’t certain that the drama club would even be able to hold the fall production with COVID-19 sidelining their intended performance of the “Little Mermaid.”

Once the decision was made to try for a smaller, less involved production, the club was met with delays due to cast and crew members needing to quarantine, including the director.

Despite having to initially rehearse online, to performing with masks to meet the district’s safety guidelines, the club was determined to make it to opening night.

“I’m so happy to be able to perform, although it’s under unfortunate circumstances, but we’re all still very grateful that we can perform, and it’s been a really good time with everyone else,” says WHS senior Sydney Schroeder.

“All of these ten weeks now, even with people getting quarantined and changing stuff and activities getting paused, we’ve managed to make it to the performance,” says WHS senior Ian Skor. The production is live streaming tonight at 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. There’s a $10 fee per device to stream the production and tickets can be purchased at the link below.

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41211?fbclid=IwAR1CWkcrLGiTEHSeVzamNJUOztxaCr7ApMXOLuBNaDGQ8AU9NrNERlahE4w

