Touchmark Purple Tie Silent Auction moves to virtual setting

Fragrance and Frames
Fragrance and Frames(Touchmark on West Century)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Touchmark retirement and assisted living facility on West Century hosts a Purple Tie Silent Auction every year to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This year, it will move to a virtual format.

The event focuses on highlighting their Fragrance and Frames program for memory care residents. Seniors use paint mixed with essential oils to paint pictures, which are then sold during the auction. Touchmark staff said the oils enhance the residents’ mental wellness and gives them a since of accomplishment.

At this year’s Purple Tie Virtual Auction, staff will post  residents’ paintings, along with other items from businesses, on the Touchmark on West Century Retirement Community Facebook page under the Purple Tie Virtual Auction event discussion tab. Bidders can make their choices by commenting under the photo up until 4 p.m. on November 27.

