Reintegration Committee discuss status of Minot Public Schools

Minot Public Schools
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Reintegration Committee will not be recommending that the district move to the “red” category, but Thursday, they did discuss what that transition would entail.

Under Code red, students would transition into distance learning.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said determining factors that could prompt that to happen to include the Governor making an executive order, or if there was a large infection rate at a specific school.

Volmer also said individual schools or the entire district would need to transition to red if there was a staff shortage caused by teachers staying home to quarantine and a lack of substitutes.

It’s something he said is a possibility.

“I do think one of our biggest concerns will be staffing our buildings. If our infection rates were so high that we had a difficult time staffing our building, we might very well have to look at closing a building for a period of time or maybe the district,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said the data will lead the committee in making those decisions.

He added that less than one percent of the student body is currently infected with the virus.

