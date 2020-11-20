ND airline demand trending toward recover; experts say still a long way to go

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The good news is North Dakota air travel demand is up more than it’s been since the start of the pandemic. The bad news: we’re about 53% down in passengers from this time last year.

Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner says it’s still hard to predict exactly where air travel demand is headed from here as the virus is unpredictable and plays a huge role in airline growth.

However, he says hope of a COVID-19 vaccine plus the upward trend sheds some hope that airlines have passed the rock-bottom impacts of the pandemic.

“A lot of the national forecasts are saying it will probably be 2022, 2023 time frame for when we get back to those pre-pandemic levels. But, in all of the past several months this is the best month to date,” said Wanner.

Our state still has a long way to go according to Wanner. But the Commission reports North Dakota is up about 10% in passenger demand compared to the national average.

