Man shot in South Fargo, suspect(s) detained

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is fighting for his life following a shooting in South Fargo.

Fargo Police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. S., that’s just a block away from the Cass County Courthouse buildings.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, he’s in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they believe they have detained everyone involved in the shooting.

No other information is being released at this time.

