Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer going to trial

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of killing 29-year-old Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte is heading to trial.

41-year-old Salamah Pendleton is charged with a total of eight charges, including two counts of murder for the deaths of both officer Holte and 61-year-old Lola Gwen Moore. Pendleton is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Documents say deputies with the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Officer were serving an eviction notice at 2627 S. 17th St. on May 27.

Pendleton was ordered to come out of the bedroom and when deputies breached the door, Pendleton began firing multiple rounds with an AK-47 5.45 caliber at Cpl. Ron Nord and Sgt. Kelly McLean. One of Pendleton’s rounds fatally Moore who was also inside the apartment.

Grand Forks Police officers Cody Holte and Cpl. Pat Torok soon joined the shootout.

Documents say Pendleton refused to surrender to officers and eventually opened the bedroom door and started firing at law enforcement.

Investigators say Cpl. Nord was hit in the upper right thigh with a round fired by Pendleton. Holte was shot three times by Pendleton and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Altru Hospital.

Investigators located 41 fired shell casings from Pendleton’s AK-47.

Court records show Pendleton’s trial is set to start on June 29, 2021 and last until July 16.

