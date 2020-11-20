Advertisement

Unemployment up slightly for North Dakota

Unemployment figures for the area are in, and our local numbers look better than the state’s.
By J.R. Havens
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unemployment numbers are up for North Dakota, but not by much.

Job Service North Dakota reported that labor statistics show the state’s October not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent. September showed 3.8 percent in that same category.

The rate in October of 2019 was 1.6 percent.

JSND says North Dakota typically sees a moderate decrease in unemployment numbers between September and October.

The national not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 6.6 percent. It was 7.7 percent the month prior and 3.3 percent in 2019.

