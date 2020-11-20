From Minot to Arkansas, kindness has no bounds

MINOT, N.D. – During the holidays, people often become more generous and want to give back. For 20-year-old Corey Becker, going above and beyond for the others during the holiday is nothing new.

The Little Rock, Arkansas, resident is pairing up with her aunt from Minot to bring joy this holiday season to those who need it most.

Corey Becker has been gathering and donating toys, toiletries, and food to the Ronald McDonald House. It’s all-in honor of her two-year-old cousin Braden, who died from a rare form of cancer. He and his family had stayed in the Ronald McDonald house during treatment.

“At first, I did it all on my own. I was going mowing yards and just doing all these weird things just to get money for toys and stuff,” said Becker.

This year, Corey and her aunt, Molly are teaming up to gather as many donations as they can. Molly lives in Minot and will be gathering and sending donations to the charity.

“This is kind of something I have been doing the past couple years with her. I just kind of put something out to my coworkers and say, ‘Hey, I am sending a shipment to my niece.’ I have collected somethings, but this year I decided to put it on Facebook, I got a lot of response,” said Molly Shoen.

Molly said that sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference.

“My sister and brother-in-law both went through that, and I just think I don’t ever want anyone have to go through what they did and miss these small things that make so much difference,” said Schoen.

Corey and Molly said that one good act goes a long way.

“Doing anything that makes you happy or is helping others is what I live for. I just want everyone to have an open heart and be caring because you never know what anyone else’s circumstances are,” said Becker.

Showing that kindness has no bounds.

Molly is accepting donations from the Magic City; she can come pick them up or they can be dropped off. If you would like to donate items such as new toys and toiletries, you can reach out to her on Facebook. Corey is currently in school studying to be a nurse, just one more way to help others.

